Donegal man's attitude to Mayo gardaí gets him a suspended jail sentence

Stephen Maguire

A drunk man who called a Garda a "fat Mayo c***" was told he truly insulted the officer as he was from Dublin.

Jason Doherty appeared before Buncrana District Court in Co Donegal charged with public order offences.

The court was told the 34-year-old was found by Gardai stumbling on the road at Parkmore, Buncrana at 1.45am on February 7th last.

As he was being arrested for his own safety, he abused Garda David Leahy.

Judge Alan Mitchell asked the court if Garda Leahy was from Mayo but was told he was actually from Dublin.

"He might consider that an even greater insult so," remarked Judge Mitchell.

Previous convictions

The court was told that Doherty, of Castle Park, Buncrana has 60 previous convictions and most of these were related to alcohol.

His solicitor, Mr Ciaran Mac Lochlainn, said his client was a scaffolder who was now holding down a job for the first time ever and also now had a girlfriend.

He said that a prison sentence would result in his client losing his job.

Doherty addressed the court, apologised and said he had been drinking for 20 years and that it wasn't east staying off the drink.

Judge Mitchell added: "I spent most of my growing up in Mayo. Nobody wants to be called what you called them.

"Mayo people don't like to be called Dublin people and Dublin people do not like to be called Mayo people."

He said that he was not impressed by Doherty's attitude to gardaí, saying the nasty side of people came out with drink.

He sentenced Doherty to two months in prison, but suspended it for 18 months under the condition that he does not commit any public order offence.

Judge Mitchell also addressed Doherty's girlfriend in court and said that if she witnessed him going back on the drink that she should remind him he could go to prison for two months.

He told Doherty to have a nicer attitude to Mayo people. "Unless they are playing Donegal," quipped the accused.