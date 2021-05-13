Two people die in house fire in Co Roscommon

Two people have died in a house fire in Co Roscommon in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances of the fire at Gurth in Ballinasloe after they were alerted to the incident at approximately 2am.

The fire was brought under control by three fire brigade units, after which the bodies of a man and a woman, both aged in their mid-40s, were discovered inside the house.

The bodies will now be taken to Galway General Hospital where post-mortem examinations will be carried out.

The scene has also been preserved and a technical examination will be carried out to determine the cause of the fire which will dictate the course of the investigation.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact Roscommon Garda station on 090-6437102, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666111, or any Garda station.