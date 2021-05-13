Two people die in house fire in Co Roscommon

A man and a woman, both believed to be in their 50s, died in the blaze in the early hours of Thursday.
Two people die in house fire in Co Roscommon
Thu, 13 May, 2021 - 13:00

Two people have died in a house fire in Co Roscommon in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances of the fire at Gurth in Ballinasloe after they were alerted to the incident at approximately 2am.

The fire was brought under control by three fire brigade units, after which the bodies of a man and a woman, both aged in their mid-40s, were discovered inside the house.

The bodies will now be taken to Galway General Hospital where post-mortem examinations will be carried out.

The scene has also been preserved and a technical examination will be carried out to determine the cause of the fire which will dictate the course of the investigation.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact Roscommon Garda station on 090-6437102, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666111, or any Garda station.

More in this section

Toddler suffered 'severe genital injury', child abuse trial hears Toddler suffered 'severe genital injury', child abuse trial hears
Public trust shaken by RTÉ revelations, says Taoiseach Public trust shaken by RTÉ revelations, says Taoiseach
Lana Del Rey announces surprise Dublin gig Lana Del Rey announces surprise Dublin gig
Two people die in house fire in Co Roscommon

Annual vote to renew Special Criminal Court branded a ‘circus’ by Sinn Féin

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd