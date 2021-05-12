Eight deaths and 448 cases of Covid confirmed

Kenneth Fox

A further eight deaths and 448 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed by the National Public Health Emergnecy Team (Nphet) this evening.

They said of the deaths notified today three occurred in March, two occurred in February and three occurred in January or earlier.

The median age of those who died was 82 years and the age range was 40 – 92 years.

There has now been a total of 4,937 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland and also 254,013 confirmed cases of the virus in the country.

Nphet said of the cases notified today: 213 are men and 230 are women, 78 per cent are under 45 years of age and the median age is 29 years old.

In terms of the location of tonight's cases, there are 229 in Dublin, 38 in Meath, 35 in Kildare, 34 in Cork, 16 in Limerick and the remaining 96 cases are spread across 16 other counties.

They also said as of 8am today, 109 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised and 34 are in ICU. There has also been 12 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of Monday May 1oth, 1,882,635 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland. This includes 1,376,583 people who have received their first dose and 506,052 people who have received their second dose

The news comes as Ireland is on track to achieve its summer Covid vaccine targets, after distributing over a quarter of a million doses in a week for the first time.

This morning brought confirmation that almost 253,000 doses were administered between last Tuesday and this Monday.

The State must administer at least a quarter of a million doses every week for the foreseeable future, in order to reach the Government target of vaccinating four out of five adults with a first dose by the end of June.

However, the rollout milestone comes as less than one per cent of people in a high-risk category have received a Covid-19 vaccine.