Jay-Z, Tina Turner and Foo Fighters among Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees

They will be honoured at a ceremony in October.
Wed, 12 May, 2021 - 15:00

By Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Jay-Z, Tina Turner, Foo Fighters and Carole King are among the musicians that will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, it has been announced.

The Go-Gos and Todd Rundgren will also be among the 2021 inductees.

Artists or bands become eligible for induction into the Hall of Fame, which is based in Cleveland, Ohio, 25 years after the release of their first record.

Proud Mary singer Turner was previously inducted alongside her ex-husband as part of Ike & Tina Turner in 1991, but has now earned a solo spot in the Hall of Fame.

Turner retired after a sold-out farewell tour, which ended in 2009, and was recently the subject of a documentary which was billed as a way of saying goodbye to her fans.

Brit Awards 2018 – Show – London
Foo Fighters (Victoria Jones/PA)

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl was also previously inducted in 2014 as a member of rock band Nirvana, while Tapestry singer King was previously inducted with co-songwriter Gerry Goffin in 1990.

The inductees are chosen by an international group of more than 1,200 artists, including current living inductees, historians and members of the music industry.

Voters also chose to honour rapper LL Cool J with a Musical Excellence Award, alongside rock guitarist Randy Rhoads and session musician Billy Preston.

German electronic band Kraftwerk will be given an Early Influence Award, alongside along spoken word artist Gil Scott-Heron and blues guitarist Charley Patton.

The class of 2021 will receive their awards at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on October 30 at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland.

