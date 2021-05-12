Matt Damon weighs in on Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez reunion rumours

The former couple have been photographed together.
Matt Damon weighs in on Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez reunion rumours
Wed, 12 May, 2021 - 13:01

By Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Matt Damon has said he “hopes it’s true” that his best friend Ben Affleck has reunited with Jennifer Lopez.

The former couple are back in the headlines almost 20 years after their split as they were photographed together.

The couple – christened “Bennifer” by the media – got engaged in 2002 and were one of the most talked about couples in Hollywood before they broke up in 2004.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the Gigli premiere in 2003
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez pictured in 2003 (Alamy/PA)

The pair were pictured together in Montana earlier this month, shortly after Lopez split from former baseball player Alex Rodriguez.

Asked about the reunion on US breakfast show Today, Damon, who won an Oscar with Affleck for their Good Will Hunting screenplay, said: “There’s not enough liquor in the world to get me to say something about that.”

Asked when he first heard rumours that the former couple might be reuniting, he said he was only just learning about it.

He said: “I just heard you guys. I was sitting here waiting to come on TV. It’s the first time I heard about it.”

However, he added: “It’s a fascinating story. I hope it’s true. I love them both. I hope it’s true. That would be awesome.”

Lopez, 51, has described the split from Batman actor Affleck, 48, as “probably my first big heartbreak”.

Affleck has since been married to actress Jennifer Garner, with whom he has three children. They divorced in 2018 after 13 years of marriage.

