Dundalk admit Covid breach by players

The club cancelled training on Tuesday and ordered Covid-19 tests for players following a team outing in Belfast
Dundalk admit Covid breach by players
Wed, 12 May, 2021 - 12:41

James Cox

Dundalk FC have admitted that players breached Covid-19 regulations after photos emerged of them in the North over the weekend.

A team outing in Belfast on Saturday resulted in Dundalk cancelling first-team training on Tuesday, with all players to undergo Covid-19 tests.

After pictures of several Lilywhites players emerged on social media on Sunday night, they were sent home from training on Monday morning.

All the tests came back negative, but the club has admitted a “serious error of judgement” from those involved in the trip.

“Dundalk FC acknowledges that there was a recent breach of COVID-19 protocols and guidelines by some members of the first-team playing squad," a club statement read.

“As a result, all players and coaching staff underwent COVID-19 testing on Tuesday morning. The club can confirm that all tests have since returned negative results. After consultation with HSE Live, the club has determined that no further action needs to be taken.”

“Since the advent of the virus, the club has worked in line with the FAI and HSE to ensure a safe environment for all of its players and staff and it is abundantly clear to everyone at Oriel Park that COVID-19 protocols must be strictly adhered to at all times.

“The players fully recognise that this breach was a serious error of judgement and apologise unreservedly for their actions,” it concluded.

More in this section

Ken Owens injury means Warren Gatland ponders co-captains for Wales at World Cup Ken Owens injury means Warren Gatland ponders co-captains for Wales at World Cup
Robbie Keane appointed as coach at Maccabi Tel Aviv Robbie Keane appointed as coach at Maccabi Tel Aviv
Football rumours: Jadon Sancho and Harry Maguire may be shown Man Utd exit door Football rumours: Jadon Sancho and Harry Maguire may be shown Man Utd exit door
Dundalk admit Covid breach by players

Football rumours: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain weighs up Saudi Arabia move

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd