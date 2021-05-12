Dublin airport arrivals up 9%, despite hotel quarantine

Mandatory hotel quarantine currently applies to 62 countries and territories
Dublin airport arrivals up 9%, despite hotel quarantine
Wed, 12 May, 2021 - 12:18

Arrivals to Dublin airport were up nine per cent last week, despite mandatory hotel quarantine.

Nearly 11,700 passengers touched down — over 900 more than the week before.

There was a 10 per cent increase in the number of foreign residents who arrived, while Irish resident arrivals were up eight per cent.

Mandatory hotel quarantine currently applies to 62 countries and territories, including European states like German and Belgium.

Sinn Féin's transport spokesperson, Darren O'Rourke, said the measure is effective.

“Mandatory hotel quarantine is a deterrent for those countries in question,” he said.

“These weeks now and into the future [it] will be really important that we have our checks and controls rigorously enforced at our ports and airports, and particularly the piece in terms of follow-up.”

