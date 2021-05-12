Woman pretends to be Penneys worker to shop without appointment

Over 250,000 people have booked Penneys appointments this week
Woman pretends to be Penneys worker to shop without appointment
Wed, 12 May, 2021 - 11:52

James Cox

Since lockdown restrictions were eased on Monday, shoppers have been eager to return to stores with Penneys proving particularly popular.

Penneys appointments have been liked gold dusts with over 250,000 people making bookings for this week.

One Dublin woman went to extreme lengths to get in, pretending she was a member of staff.

TikTok user @r_ellis4 got her hands on a t-shirt resembling the Penneys uniform before walking in, zipping up her coat and doing her shopping.

At the end of the video, which has already racked up hundreds of comments, she says: "I am buzzing. Can you tell how happy I am with my Penneys bag? And that's how it's done gals!"

https://www.tiktok.com/@r_ellis4/video/6960982036794428677?referer_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fm104.ie%2F&referer_video_id=6960982036794428677&refer=embed&is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1

 

More in this section

Kellie Harrington and Michaela Walsh qualify for Olympics Kellie Harrington and Michaela Walsh qualify for Olympics
Gardaí liaise with PSNI to locate 'missing' Slieve League victim Gardaí liaise with PSNI to locate 'missing' Slieve League victim
Dee Forbes was asked to resign a week before RTÉ scandal broke, committee hears Dee Forbes was asked to resign a week before RTÉ scandal broke, committee hears
Woman pretends to be Penneys worker to shop without appointment

Over half of businesses struggling to find skilled workers - report

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd