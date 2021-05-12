Woman pretends to be Penneys worker to shop without appointment

James Cox

Since lockdown restrictions were eased on Monday, shoppers have been eager to return to stores with Penneys proving particularly popular.

Penneys appointments have been liked gold dusts with over 250,000 people making bookings for this week.

One Dublin woman went to extreme lengths to get in, pretending she was a member of staff.

TikTok user @r_ellis4 got her hands on a t-shirt resembling the Penneys uniform before walking in, zipping up her coat and doing her shopping.

At the end of the video, which has already racked up hundreds of comments, she says: "I am buzzing. Can you tell how happy I am with my Penneys bag? And that's how it's done gals!"

https://www.tiktok.com/@r_ellis4/video/6960982036794428677?referer_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fm104.ie%2F&referer_video_id=6960982036794428677&refer=embed&is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1