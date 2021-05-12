Met Éireann issues thunderstorm warning for 21 counties

Met Éireann has issued a thunderstorm warning for 21 counties this afternoon.

The status yellow alert affects Leinster, Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan and Munster.

The forecaster has warned of heavy and prolonged showers, with hail and scattered thunderstorms bringing the risk of spot flooding.

The warning is in place from 1pm to 10pm on Wednesday.

Showers over the southern half of the country & northern coastal counties will become more widespread later. Many of the showers will become heavy & prolonged this afternoon, with some hail & scattered ⛈️& a risk of spot flooding. Some ☀️ spells also. Highs of 12 to 15°C. pic.twitter.com/B340vLPjtm — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) May 12, 2021

Any showers will ease and largely clear during Wednesday evening with late spells of sunshine developing in some places.

Overnight will then be dry with clear spells and patches of mist and fog will form. Cloud cover will thicken by dawn with temperatures dropping to between three and six degrees Celsius.

On Thursday, early patches of mist and fog will soon lift and clear during the morning. It will then be bright with a mixture of sunny spells and patchy cloud cover.

Scattered showers will develop during the day and will be locally heavy, with temperatures ranging between 11 and 14 degrees.