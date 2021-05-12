Houses evacuated as army bomb disposal squad sent to Galway device

Houses have been evacuated and an army team dispatched following a report of an unexplained device in Galway.

The army’s bomb disposal squad has been called to deal with the device, which was discovered this morning in the Tuam area.

Gardaí said no one has been injured, with the area sealed off since early this morning.

In a statement, gardaí said: “Gardaí responded to a report of an unexplained device in the Tuam area this Wednesday morning, May 12th, 2021.

“An Garda Síochána has requested the assistance of the Army EOD [Explosive Ordnance Disposal] team and they are currently on their way to the scene.

“An area has been sealed off from 8.30am this morning and a number of houses are being evacuated as a precautionary measure.”