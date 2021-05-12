Jack Whitehall pokes fun at celebrities during Brit Awards

By Tom Horton, PA

Jack Whitehall poked fun at musicians, actors, social media stars and TV presenters as he hosted the Brit Awards.

The comedian was returning for a fourth time to host the awards show.

He opened the 2021 ceremony with a sketch featuring Line Of Duty stars Vicky McClure and Martin Compston and social media sensation Jackie Weaver.

Whitehall failed to impress the group with his impression of Ted Hastings and his “Mother of God!” catchphrase.

Weaver, who went viral in a recording of a parish council meeting which got out of hand, also appeared on the call.

In the sketch Whitehall, quoting the famous clip, tells her to “read the standing orders”.

Weaver then proceeds to kick Whitehall off the Zoom call.

(Ian West/PA)

Whitehall also performed a sea shanty with singer Nathan Evans during the ceremony.

The pair sang an adapted version of his chart-topping song Wellerman.

They sang: “Soon may the Little Mix come, babies popping out one by one.”

Whitehall also joked about television presenter and journalist Piers Morgan, who left his job with Good Morning Britain earlier this year, and singer Craig David.

(Ian West/PA)

Opening the ceremony, he said: “I can’t tell you how grateful we are to be here tonight for the first live event back in the O2 Arena.

“Yes, this venue has been emptier than Piers Morgan’s diary.

“Covid’s had more comebacks than Craig David but this evening we look forward to a brighter future.

“No more puzzles, no more Zoom quizzes, we have got an audience, we have got dancers, we have got pop stars.

“We are back.”