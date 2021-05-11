Waterford forced to forfeit Sligo game due to Covid case

James Cox

Waterford have informed the FAI they will be unable to fulfil Saturday’s SSE Airtricity Premier Division fixture with Sligo Rovers.

A member of their first-team squad tested positive for Covid-19 last week.

With the first-team squad stood down, Waterford had to field their under-19s against Drogheda and were hammered 7-0.

This means Liam Buckley's side will be handed a 3-0 win.

“Waterford FC have today informed the FAI that we are unable to fulfill our SSE Airtricity League Premier Division fixture with Sligo Rovers FC this coming Saturday evening due to the ongoing COVID-19 positive case,” the club said in a statement this evening.

“As per HSE guidelines, a further full round of tests on our first-team squad will take place this weekend before a return to full training on Monday, May 17th, based on results.”