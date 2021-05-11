New legislation will give adopted people access to birth certs

James Cox

Adopted people will be given the identity of their birth mother even if the parents don't want to be contacted, under new legislation published today.

The Bill will give all adoptees access to their early life documents if passed by the Oireachtas.

Minister for Children Roderic O'Gorman says it balances the right to privacy of the birth parents with the rights of adopted people.

The Minister says there will be strict guidance about people making contact with parents who haven't consented to it.

“We'll be emphasising that where a no contact preference is expressed, people should not seek to contact their birth parents. That should be respected, as I said where a birth parent has expressed a non-contact preference, they will be linked in with Tusla at that point, and they will be able to avail of counselling from Tusla.”

Mr O'Gorman added: “This is a significant day for the rights of adopted people and I am conscious too of the profound impact on birth parents across this country, people who in so many cases would have had a child in secrecy, shrouded in a State and church-enforced shame, and have carried that secret with them, often for decades.”

Mr O'Gorman said there will not be sanctions for anyone who contacts their birth mother against her stated wishes.