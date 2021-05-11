Man charged with Cork stabbing

Olivia Kelleher

A 30-year-old man has been charged in connection with a stabbing incident near University College Cork (UCC) which led to the hospitalisation of a young man with a serious leg injury.

David Burke of Mount Carmel, Glasheen Road, Cork appeared before Cork District Court where he was charged with assault causing harm to Luke Hayes at Magazine Road, Cork on May 10th.

Mr Burke was also charged with possession of a knife on the same occasion and at the same location.

Garda David Cronin of Togher Garda Station gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution.

He told Judge Olann Kelleher that Mr Burke made no reply to either charge when they were put to him after caution.

Det Garda Pat Connery said that gardaí were objecting to bail arising out of the seriousness of the charges and their fear that Mr Burke would commit further offences if granted bail.

He said that there was also very strong evidence against Mr Burke.

Snapchat

It is alleged that Mr Burke arranged, via Snapchat, to meet with Mr Hayes and that a dispute broke out and that he stabbed him in the leg.

“There was a fight between the two of them and Mr Burke stabbed Luke Hayes in the leg, cutting an artery. An ambulance arrived and took him to hospital where he still remains,” he said.

“Gardaí went to Mr Burke’s house which is close to the scene of the assault and he was caught with blood-stained clothing and there was a blood-stained knife at his home,” he added.

Det Garda Connery also alleged that the incident had been caught on CCTV footage, dash cams and filmed on mobile phones and Mr Burke was clearly identifiable on the footage.

He said Mr Burke had made “full and frank admissions” to gardaí when he was arrested in relation to the attack.

Bail

Mr Burke said that was willing to abide by whatever bail conditions were set down by the courts. He gave an undertaking to turn up to his trial if granted his freedom

However, Judge Olann Kelleher said it was not an appropriate case for bail given the seriousness of the alleged offence. He remanded Mr Burke in custody to appear in court again on May 18th.