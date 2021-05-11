Griff reveals message Taylor Swift sent her before Brit Awards performance

By Tom Horton, PA

Griff has said Taylor Swift sent her a note and flowers to wish her good luck for her performance at the Brit Awards.

Speaking on the red carpet, the British singer-songwriter said she was “so nervous” to be performing at the ceremony at London’s O2 Arena.

She added she will be “lost for words” when she sees Swift and also revealed she was contacted by the US star ahead of the ceremony.

Griff said: “In my hotel room, some flowers arrived and the note said something along the lines of, ‘Good luck with your performance, hope I get to say hi. Love from your friend Taylor’.

“And I’m thinking, ‘I don’t think know any other Taylor…’”

She added it will be “really awkward if it’s not her and I have told everyone that Taylor sent me flowers”.

Swift has been awarded the global icon Brit Award, becoming the first female artist to win the prize.

Griff was previously revealed as the winner of this year’s rising star award.

Musician and It’s A Sin star Olly Alexander also discussed his performance with Sir Elton John, which will air during the ceremony.

On the red carpet he said: “Well we pre-recorded yesterday.

“So it’s me and Sir Elton John, so that is quite iconic.

“It definitely is a dream coming true moment, so I’m very, very excited for people to see.

“I’m excited to watch as well, I can’t wait.”

He added: “I can’t believe it’s happening, thank you Brits, thank you Elton, it’s going to be amazing.”