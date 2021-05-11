Five charged over 'ongoing and escalating' Cork feud

Olivia Kelleher

Four men and one woman have appeared in court charged in connection with what gardai have described as an “ongoing and escalating feud” in Cork city.

All five were charged with possession of an offensive weapon on May 9th in Cork city. Weapons include slash hooks, knives, pickaxes and a hammer.

Gardai told Judge Olann Kelleher, at Cork District Court, that they believe the parties engaged in the feud are in possession of a variety of weapons including homemade firearms.

Gardai indicated that arising out of the feud they have concerns for the welfare of both the McDonagh and Keenan families and for the general safety of the public.

Detective Garda Paul Radley gave evidence of the arrest of three members of the Keenan family.

Detective Garda Sharon Sweeney gave evidence of the arrest of two members of the McDonagh family.

Gun shot

The court heard that today’s sitting involved incidents which surrounded the discharge of a gun shot in Mahon in Cork city on Sunday afternoon.

37 year old Bernard McDonagh, of Park Court, Ballyvolane, Cork, was allegedly seen with other men getting out of a car at Anderson’s Quay, Cork, about two hours after the Mahon incident.

The court heard that Mr McDonagh allegedly walked in the direction of Lower Oliver Plunkett Street discarding weapons as he made his way up the thoroughfare.

Det Garda Sweeney said Bernard McDonagh was also allegedly one of the men seen getting out of two cars outside a house at Ravensdale Close, Mahon, at 5.35pm on May 9th. The men were allegedly carrying weapons.

Det Garda Sweeney alleged that these men left the scene in Mahon immediately following the discharge of a firearm.

The detective said gardaí later approached three men discarding weapons near the Simon community and that two of them fled the scene.

She said one of those who ran was Bernard McDonagh who was subsequently arrested at Parnell Place in the city.

Offensive weapon

Meanwhile, Jim McDonagh (23) of Nash’s Boreen, Cork, is also charged with possession of an offensive weapon. He denied fleeing the scene at Oliver Plunkett Street. He also denied possessing a weapon.

Judge Kelleher declined to grant bail to both men and remanded them in custody for a week.

Det Garda Paul Radley gave evidence of arresting Jim Keenan (22) and 20-year-old Chantelle Keenan, both of Ravensdale Close, Mahon, Cork, and 37-year-old Michael Keenan of St Michael’s Close in Mahon.

Bail was refused for Jim and Michael Keenan, and they were remanded in custody for one week, to appear again at Cork District Court by video link from prison.

Chantelle Keenan, was remanded on bail until June 15th in circumstances where she allegedly had a Stanley knife when she was stopped in a car in which she was a passenger. Ms Keenan, who is engaged, has to obey a strict curfew.

Detective Garda Radley said gardaí stopped a pick-up truck at Mahon interchange, in which Jim and Michael Keenan were travelling.

He said that a slash-hook and a knife were found in the front of the truck. Gardaí recovered two hurleys, a crow-bar, a slash hook and a pickaxe handle in the back of the truck.

Michael Keenan told gardai that the implements were being used for work purposes. When asked where he was going to work at 8pm at night when stopped by gardai he said that he wasn’t going to work. He claimed that he was en route to McDonald's for food.

When charged Jim Keenan said, “We have to protect ourselves.”