Gianluigi Buffon to leave Juventus at end of the season

By PA Sport Staff

Veteran goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has confirmed he is leaving Juventus at the end of the season.

The 43-year-old is in his second spell with Juve, who he joined in 2001, having spent one season with Paris St Germain in 2018/19.

Buffon won 10 Serie A titles and the Coppa Italia four times with the club, and was a World Cup winner with Italy in 2006.

He wrote on Twitter: “Every beginning also has an end. And this is the end of my second half at Juve.

“A decision taken, matured and communicated for months. But not an easy decision.

“Because it is not easy to cut this cord, here where there is my story, my joy, my tears, my home. But I know that time has come. There is no thank you big enough.

“I have given everything. I have received more. The time to come is all to be written. And to live. Always, until the end.”

Buffon has yet to confirm whether he will hang up his gloves for good.

He told beIN Sports. “I will either retire or find a situation that motivates me, a different experience to take into consideration.”