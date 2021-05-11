Man arrested on suspicion of money laundering and recruiting money mules

Gardaí suspect the man is involved in the recruitment of money mules.
Tue, 11 May, 2021 - 18:10

James Cox

UPDATE: 11/05/21 9pm: The man  has been released without charge. A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions. 

Gardaí attached to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) have arrested a man, aged in his 20s, on suspicion of money laundering.

The arrest is part of a strategy undertaken by GNECB to target persons involved in the recruitment of money mules for money laundering.

A search was conducted at a residence in Dublin 15 today and one male, aged in his 20s, was arrested.

Gardaí suspect the man is involved in the recruitment of money mules in the Dublin 15 area and the laundering of cyber-enabled frauds such as invoice redirect fraud and smishing (fraudulent text messages).

He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 in Blanchardstown Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.

