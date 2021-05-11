Man arrested after spraying petrol on gardaí in Kildare station

Gardaí restrained the man as he attempted to light the liquid
Tue, 11 May, 2021 - 12:50

Gardaí have arrested a man following an incident of criminal damage and assault at a Garda station in Kildare.

At around 9pm on Monday evening, a man entered the public office of Newbridge Garda station.

He began to spray a liquid, believed to be petrol, from a container on the environs, Garda members and himself.

Gardaí restrained the man as he attempted to light the liquid.

No physical injuries were reported following the incident.

The man, aged in his 20s, was arrested and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

