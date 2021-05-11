Free overnight staycation on offer – in the aisles of Lidl

An all-expenses-paid staycation complete with a private chef, wine tasting and beauty treatments is on offer for one night only — in the aisles of a Lidl supermarket.

Lidl Ireland has launched a competition to win a “Night at Lidl”, which will see the winner and a friend gain all-access entry to one of Lidl’s stores after dark.

“With stunning views of the fresh fruit & veg aisle and just a short walk away from the cereals & biscuits aisle, Lidl’s custom built 5-star hotel experience lies smack dab in the heart of a Lidl superstore, and is tailored to create an unforgettable night,” the retailer said.

The overnight stay at Lidl will include “an incredible menu of Lidl’s choicest dishes” courtesy of the store’s on hand BBQ chef, and a personal wine tasting session from an in-house wine expert.

The winners will be taken to the cosmetics aisle for a full beauty treatment, before relaxing in front of the big screen for a movie night.

“When the night comes to an end, the winner can settle down in comfort of their own middle aisle, with soft sheets and cushy pillows helping them relax as they live out their life-long dream of spending the night in a Lidl store,” the retailer said.

Anita Break, Lidl’s newly appointed chief staycations officer, said: “What better way to relax and unwind then in your local Lidl aisle, sampling our delicious summer range and sipping on our refreshing, award-winning wines.

“There’s always been great interest in behind the scenes at the nation’s much-loved retailer, and we’re pleased to launch this once in a lifetime experience for one lucky fan, for one night only.”

Competition entry is on the retailer’s website.