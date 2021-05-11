Sanchez likely leaving Spurs and Willock could make Newscastle move permanent

By PA Sport Staff

Davinson Sanchez looks likely to be shown the door at Tottenham this summer, Football Insider reports. The 24-year-old Colombian defender has been a regular starter in his four years at the club, but he could be deemed surplus to requirements with Spurs bosses making a new centre-back their main priority.

Newcastle are keen to make winger Joe Willock‘s loan from Arsenal permanent this close season, according to talkSPORT. The 21-year-old has been a star for the club since arriving on February 1, scoring in his fourth straight match against Leicester on Friday. Newcastle manager Steve Bruce has made no secret of his desire to keep Willock to bolster his side for next season.

Mason Greenwood is reportedly making Manchester United have second thoughts about pursuing Jadon Sancho (Shaun Botterill/PA)

News of Manchester United’s keen interest in Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho this summer has been tempered by word the club has grown increasingly impressed with his England team-mate Mason Greenwood. Reports earlier this week said Sancho, 21, would be the club’s priority signing of the summer. But that has been thrown into doubt by a story in the Manchester Evening News saying Greenwood has become their standout right winger this season and offers better balance in attack than Sancho.

Arsenal have identified their top target for the summer in teenage France midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, according to Le10 Sport. The 18-year-old, formerly with Paris St Germain, has shone for Rennes this season and has become a prime target for Arsenal, with a value of around £43million. The Gunners will face competition, however, with PSG said to be keen to have Camavinga back.

Goalkeeper Bernd Leno could be one of several players departing Arsenal this summer (Adam Davy/PA)

The Gunners are set for a clear-out this summer to help that potential purchase, with six players to be put up for sale, according to Football London. Bernd Leno, Hector Bellerin, Lucas Torreira, Matteo Guendouzi, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Sead Kolasinac will be made available for transfer, while defender Dinos Mavropanos is likely to have his loan spell at Stuttgart extended.

Social media round-up

♻️ 14 players set to leave

📥 Six new signings incoming

👔 Boardroom overhaul



Nottingham Forest set for drastic rebuild this summer in major staff revamp https://t.co/d5eTCeamZB — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) May 10, 2021

Juventus reject transfer bids from Chelsea and Barcelona for Matthijs de Ligthttps://t.co/bWXbWNgAMO — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) May 10, 2021

Players to watch

Chris Wilder: The former Sheffield United manager is on a short-list to replace Sam Allardyce if he departs newly-relegated West Brom, Sky Sports reports.

Mbaye Diagne is a target for Wolves and Watford (Jason Cairnduff/PA)

Mbaye Diagne: The 29-year-old Senegal striker, currently on loan at West Brom from Galatasaray, is being eyed by Wolves and Watford, according to Football Insider.

Neil Taylor: The Aston Villa left-back, 32, is wanted by Championship teams Stoke and QPR, according to The Sun.