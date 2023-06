Digital Desk Staff

An 11-year-old girl was killed in a crash in Co Kerry on Monday evening while cycling.

The collision involving a van happened outside Abbeydorney near Tralee at around 7.30pm.

The girl was rushed to hospital where she later died.

The driver, a man in his 50s, was also taken to hospital where he is being treated for his injuries.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses.