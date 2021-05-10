In pictures: Ireland begins reopening as Covid lockdown eases

Leo Varadkar hailed a 'day of freedom' as businesses across the country reopened and Ireland took another step out of lockdown.
In pictures: Ireland begins reopening as Covid lockdown eases
Mon, 10 May, 2021 - 20:17

Press Association

Leo Varadkar hailed a “day of freedom” as businesses across the country reopened and Ireland took another step out of lockdown.

This week about 12,000 businesses will reopen their doors in the Republic after months of pandemic restrictions, with up to 100,000 going back to work.

Large numbers gathered outside Penneys on Dublin’s O’Connell St on Monday, as the clothing store reopened its doors to customers by appointment.

Restrictions on inter-county travel have also lifted while some of the limitations on indoor and outdoor social gatherings have eased.

Many museums, galleries and libraries are now able to reopen and the number of people allowed to attend religious services, including weddings and funerals, has increased to 50.

Indoor wedding receptions will be capped at six people and 15 for outdoor celebrations.

Three households, or up to six people from individual households, can now meet outdoors, including in private gardens.

Vaccinated households can also meet with an unvaccinated household indoors – without masks or social distancing – provided they are not at risk of severe illness and there are no more than three households present.

This measure will enable grandparents to meet and hug other family members indoors.

Three vaccinated households are also allowed to meet indoors without masks or social distancing.

Team sports training for adults in pods of 15 is also now permitted.

The capacity allowed on public transport has also increased to 50 per cent.

Next Monday retail will reopen fully, with a variety of other restrictions due to lift in June.

People walk past a click and collect sign in Dublin. Photo: Damien Storan/PA

Owner Aidan Coogan with a client at the Neighbourhood Threat barber shop in Dublin. Photo: Damien Storan/PA

Barbers at the Neighbourhood Threat in Dublin's Fade Street. Photo: Damien Storan/PA

Barber Greg Lawless with a client. Photo: Damien Storan/PA

Close contact services, such as hairdressers and barbers, resumed today. Photo: Damien Storan/PA

A priest celebrates Mass at Saint Mary's Cathedral in Dublin. Photo: Damien Storan/PA

Mass at Saint Mary's Cathedral. Up to 50 people can attend religious services after the latest lifting of restrictions. Photo: Damien Storan/PA

A shopper with bags in Dublin. Photo: Damien Storan/PA

Non-essential retail stores opened to customers by appointment only today. Next Monday retail will reopen fully. Photo: Damien Storan/PA

Shoppers queue outside Zara in Dublin. Photo: Damien Storan/PA

Shoppers queue outside Penneys on Mary Street, Dublin. Photo: Damien Storan/PA

More in this section

Man dies following workplace incident in Wexford Man dies following workplace incident in Wexford
Man arrested for robbery of retail premises in Newbridge Man arrested for robbery of retail premises in Newbridge
Gardaí renew appeal for information on fatal Monaghan hit-and-run collision Gardaí renew appeal for information on fatal Monaghan hit-and-run collision
In pictures: Ireland begins reopening as Covid lockdown eases

Woman dies after being pulled from sea off Co Cork beach

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd