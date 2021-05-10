Man in serious condition following Cork stabbing

Man in serious condition following Cork stabbing
Mon, 10 May, 2021 - 17:28

A man is in serious condition following a stabbing incident in Cork city today.

Gardaí were notified of the incident in the Magazine Road area of the city at approximately 4.15pm, according to the Irish Examiner.

The man has been taken to Cork University Hospital where Gardaí said his condition is "serious but stable".

Another man has been arrested following a search of a property in the Glasheen Road area and a knife has also been recovered.

The man is currently being held at Cork City Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardaí have preserved the scenes pending technical examinations and investigations are ongoing.

