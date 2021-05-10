Covid outbreak confirmed at Mountjoy Prison

An outbreak of Covid-19 has been confirmed at Mountjoy Prison in Dublin.

In a statement on Monday afternoon, the Irish Prison Service (IPS) said 19 prisoners had tested positive for the virus.

A number of positive cases have also been confirmed among members of prison staff, with contact tracing ongoing.

The positive staff cases are currently confined to specific areas within the prison, the IPS said.

“Following engagement with public health, HSE the testing of all staff and prisoners for Mountjoy and Dochas Prisons is ongoing,” the IPS statement said.

“Mountjoy Prison Outbreak Control Team (OCT) continues to oversee the appropriate actions to be taken to mitigate against further possible spread of the disease within the prisons.

“The Irish Prison Service is working closely with public health, HSE with regard to the management of the current outbreak including making arrangements for the mass testing of staff and prisoners in the Mountjoy and Dochas Prisons.

“To help prevent the spread of infection a strict regime has been introduced which may impact on access to video visits and phone calls in the short terms for prisoners in precautionary isolation however we are working to ensure that we can continue to facilitate family contact as far as possible.”