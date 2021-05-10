Chris Kamara urges people not to suffer in silence with their mental health

The Sky Sports presenter revealed last month he had been diagnosed with hypothyroidism.
Chris Kamara urges people not to suffer in silence with their mental health
Mon, 10 May, 2021 - 13:42

By Andy Hampson, PA

Television pundit Chris Kamara has urged people not to suffer in silence after receiving positive treatment for an underactive thyroid.

The Sky Sports presenter revealed last month he had been diagnosed with hypothyroidism, a condition which affects the metabolism and can cause weight gain, tiredness, muscle aches and a feeling of being cold and depressed.

If untreated it can also lead to other serious conditions including heart disease but it is manageable with medication and sufferers should be able to lead a normal, healthy life.

Kamara, 63, a former midfielder with Swindon, Brentford and Stoke, tweeted: “Having suffered in silence myself for 18 months, I am now one month on after finding out my problem is Hypothyroidism! With medication I am on the mend.

“Really brought it home 2me that nobody knows what’s going on inside your head unless you tell somebody #MentalHealthAwareness.”

More in this section

Saturday sport: Narrow wins for Cork and Monaghan; Clare and Galway seal semi-final spots Saturday sport: Narrow wins for Cork and Monaghan; Clare and Galway seal semi-final spots
Football rumours: Manchester United and Chelsea agree fee for Mason Mount Football rumours: Manchester United and Chelsea agree fee for Mason Mount
Burnley sign Republic of Ireland defender Dara O’Shea from West Brom Burnley sign Republic of Ireland defender Dara O’Shea from West Brom
Chris Kamara urges people not to suffer in silence with their mental health

Leona Maguire to take one-shot lead into final round of Women’s PGA Championship

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd