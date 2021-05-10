Booked out Dublin barber expects ‘a lot of terrible mullets’

By James Ward, PA

A Dublin barber is anticipating “a lot of terrible mullets” as he reopens his doors after months of lockdown.

Personal services such as barbers and hair salons have opened for the first time since December, as pandemic restrictions begin to ease.

For the owners of Neighbourhood Threat barbers on Dublin’s Fade Street, that means a lot of hairy, happy customers.

Owner Aidan Coogan said: “There’s tons of people waiting outside and we’re booked flat out for the weekend. Yeah, it’s great, happy days. We’re remembering how to cut hair again.

“Hopefully that’s the end of it now and we can get a clear run at things.

“There will be a lot of terrible mullets like mine. There’s a lot of that, people with hair down to their arses.”

Personal services have been among the businesses hit hardest by lockdown.

Hair and beauty services have remained largely shuttered for the last six months, opening only briefly in December.

Owner Aidan Coogan with a client at the Neighbourhood Threat barber shop in Dublin (Damien Storan/PA)

Mr Coogan is hoping that when he reopens this time, he will be able to stay open.

He said: “I hope so. Last time it was really busy over the first two or three weeks, then there was a bit of a dip.

“But I think if there’s a line drawn under everything now, we’ll hopefully have some sort of normality.”