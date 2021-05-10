Spirit of Shankly supporters group set for second meeting with Liverpool

Last week SOS met with chief executive Billy Hogan and other officials.
Spirit of Shankly supporters group set for second meeting with Liverpool
Mon, 10 May, 2021 - 11:52

By Carl Markham, PA

Supporters’ group Spirit of Shankly are to hold their second meeting with Liverpool this week as bridges continue to be rebuilt following the backlash to the club’s involvement in the failed European Super League.

Last week SOS met with chief executive Billy Hogan and other officials and asked for two representatives to be introduced at board level to voice opinions on fan issues, a formal agreement to improve collaboration and supporter engagement and involvement, and for owners Fenway Sports Group and the club to collaborate with SOS to lead the reform agenda ahead of the forthcoming national fan-led review.

SOS also requested a commitment from FSG that any costs incurred in relation to their failed Super League involvement will be funded solely by the owners and not by the club, as the Kroenke family at Arsenal have pledged to do.

“The aim is to hear the club’s response to our requests and to make progress towards reaching agreement,” said a statement from the group.

More in this section

Amber Barrett scores twice as Republic of Ireland hit back to beat Zambia Amber Barrett scores twice as Republic of Ireland hit back to beat Zambia
Saturday sport: Narrow wins for Cork and Monaghan; Clare and Galway seal semi-final spots Saturday sport: Narrow wins for Cork and Monaghan; Clare and Galway seal semi-final spots
Football rumours: Manchester United and Chelsea agree fee for Mason Mount Football rumours: Manchester United and Chelsea agree fee for Mason Mount
Spirit of Shankly supporters group set for second meeting with Liverpool

Leona Maguire to take one-shot lead into final round of Women’s PGA Championship

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd