Reopening Ireland: What Covid restrictions lift today?

Ireland is taking a stride towards normality as a series of Covid lockdown restrictions lift on May 10th.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said it is a day of freedom thanks to the efforts of the Irish people, the HSE and businesses. Around 12,000 businesses are set to reopen this week, while 100,000 people are expected to return to work this month.

Below we have every Covid-19 restriction that lifts from today, May 10th.

Travel

Intercounty travel resumes today, with people permitted to travel anywhere within the State.

Gatherings

Outdoors: Three households or six people will be able to meet outdoors, including in private gardens. This limit of six does not include children aged 12 or younger.

Vaccine bonus: Fully vaccinated people can meet indoors without masks or social distancing with up to three other fully vaccinated households.

Vaccinated households can also meet with an unvaccinated household indoors without masks or social distancing, provided they are not at risk of severe illness and there are no more than three households present.

Organised gatherings: Outdoor gatherings can take place with a maximum of 15 people.

Businesses

Retail: A phased reopening of non-essential retail will begin today, with click-and-collect services and in-store shopping by appointment allowed, along with outdoor retail.

Personal services: Personal services such as hairdressers can reopen by appointment.

Attractions: Galleries, museums, other cultural attractions and libraries (lending services only, with no access to reader spaces or computers) can reopen.

Religious or civil services

Religious services: In-person religious services can resume, although no communions or confirmations should take place.

Funerals: 50 mourners can attend a funeral service, with no related events taking place before or after.

Weddings: 50 guests can attend a civil or religious service, while six guests can attend an indoor reception and 15 can attend an outdoor reception.

Sports

Outdoor training for adults can now take place in pods of no more than 15 people.

Public transport

Capacity will increase from 25 per cent to 50 per cent of normal from today.

What restrictions will lift next?

Next Monday all remaining retail will reopen fully, with a variety of other restrictions due to lift in June.

The Government has said that the easing of restrictions will proceed in two main phases over the course of May and June, with higher-risk activities such as indoor hospitality to be considered at the end of June.

From June 2nd, it is envisaged that hotels, B&Bs, guesthouses and self-catering accommodation can reopen for guests.

From June 7th, it is hoped that outdoor services in bars and restaurants can recommence and indoor visits in private homes from one other household can begin again.

Also from June 7th, it is envisaged that outdoor sports matches can recommence without spectators; gyms, swimming pools, and leisure centres can reopen for individual training; and the number of guests attending wedding receptions can increase to 25.