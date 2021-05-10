Nine people arrested after gunshot fired in Cork City estate

Gardaí have arrested nine people after a gunshot was fired at a house in the Mahon area of Cork city last night. 
Nine people arrested after gunshot fired in Cork City estate
Mon, 10 May, 2021 - 09:48

James Cox

Gardaí have arrested nine people after a gunshot was fired at a house in the Mahon area of Cork city last night.

Gardaí responded to reports of a disturbance in the Ravensdale Close area of Mahon, Cork yesterday evening.

A shot was discharged at approximately 5.15pm at the location, no injuries have been reported.

Throughout the evening, gardaí carried out follow up searches at two residences in relation to the incident. Three vehicles were also searched.

A number of weapons were seized and a total of nine people were arrested. This included four men, a male juvenile and four women.

The male juvenile has since been released along with one another woman.

Four men and one woman remain detained at Cork Garda Stations.

Two women are set to appear before Cork District Court, this morning at 10.30am.

Investigations are ongoing.

The Irish Examiner reports that detectives believe the shooting is linked to an ongoing feud between families which has seen tensions escalate significantly in recent weeks.

Detectives also believe last night's incident will worsen the situation.

More in this section

Main doors of Stardust were closed as 'screaming and banging' heard, inquest told Main doors of Stardust were closed as 'screaming and banging' heard, inquest told
Motorist (80) who knocked down and fatally injured pedestrian avoids jail Motorist (80) who knocked down and fatally injured pedestrian avoids jail
Family of young mother who died in Limerick hospital settle action against HSE Family of young mother who died in Limerick hospital settle action against HSE
Nine people arrested after gunshot fired in Cork City estate

Man arrested for robbery of retail premises in Newbridge

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd