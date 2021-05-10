Catherine Tyldesley: A hormonal imbalance made me feel like I had given birth

The actress also revealed she would like to have another child.
Catherine Tyldesley: A hormonal imbalance made me feel like I had given birth
Mon, 10 May, 2021 - 08:16

By Tom Horton, PA

Catherine Tyldesley has said she felt like she had “given birth without having a baby” after experiencing a hormonal imbalance in her body.

The actress, 37, told Hello! magazine she put on a stone in weight and had morning sickness as a result of the illness.

Tyldesley said: “My body seemed to think it was pregnant.

British Soap Awards 2018 – London
(Matt Crossick/PA)

“I took so many tests as I was convinced I was actually pregnant and even had morning sickness, but in fact my body was just mimicking a pregnancy.

“My endocrinologist said she’d never seen such a reaction.

“It felt like I’d given birth without having a baby. I put on a stone in weight even though I was eating well and training hard.

“It is only now that I feel I’ve got my body back.”

Tyldesley, who has son Alfie with her husband Tom Pitfield – who she married in 2016, also told the magazine she would like to have another child.

“We are so happy as a three and we don’t ever feel like there is anything missing, but would I like another child? Yes, I think I would, so if it happens, then that’s wonderful,” Tyldesley said.

“If it doesn’t, then I am blessed to have Alfie.”

Tyldesley said she feels “very passionate” about adoption.

Catherine Tyldesley, son Alfie and husband Tom Pitfield (Hello!/PA)

“It is one of the greatest things you can do for another person; there are so many children needing good homes,” she said.

The former Coronation Street star also said she has “never lost touch with my Corrie family”.

“Whatever I’m doing I have always had so much support from them,” she said.

Read the full story in Hello! magazine, out now.

More in this section

Jackass star Steve-O says sobriety has not affected penchant for crazy stunts Jackass star Steve-O says sobriety has not affected penchant for crazy stunts
Sarah Jessica Parker rewears iconic Vivienne Westwood wedding dress in And Just Like That Sarah Jessica Parker rewears iconic Vivienne Westwood wedding dress in And Just Like That
Ross Kemp turned down OceanGate submersible trip over safety fears Ross Kemp turned down OceanGate submersible trip over safety fears
Catherine Tyldesley: A hormonal imbalance made me feel like I had given birth

US actor Adam Rich died from effects of fentanyl, coroner rules

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd