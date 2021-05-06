HSE to trial online booking portal for Covid test self-referrals

People in parts of the country where Covid-19 rates are high may soon be able to refer themselves for testing as part of new plans from the HSE.

The online booking platform will be trialled over the coming weeks, aiming to detect more cases of the virus to limit further transmission.

The areas where self-referrals will be made available will be chosen by public health doctors based on incidence rates, according to The Irish Times, and will allow people in the area to get tested without a referral from their doctor.

Parts of Dublin will be among the first areas where the online booking portal will be made available.

It is hoped the online booking portal will encourage younger people to avail of testing, as the median age of new cases has decreased as older cohorts get vaccinated.

Walk-in test centres continue to operate around the country, while two additional walk-in centres are to be added in Donegal in the coming days.

The county has the highest 14-day incidence rate of the virus in the State (270.1 cases per 100,000 people) with 430 new cases recorded there between April 22nd and May 5th.