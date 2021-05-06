Ed Sheeran announced as shirt sponsor for Ipswich Town football club

By Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Ed Sheeran has been announced as the new shirt sponsor for Ipswich Town football club.

The singer grew up in Framlingham in Suffolk, which is just outside Ipswich, supporting the team and still lives nearby.

He has agreed an initial one-year deal with Blues to sponsor shirts for the club’s men’s and women’s first teams.

He said: “The football club is a big part of the local community and this is my way of showing my support.

“I have always enjoyed my trips to Portman Road and I’m looking forward to going back there as soon as supporters are allowed into stadiums again.

“With the new owners from the US coming in, there are sure to be exciting times ahead for Ipswich fans, including myself. Hopefully we can stop being sloightly on the huh!”

Gamechanger 20 Ltd (GC20) bought out former owner Marcus Evans earlier this month and hopes to turn around the fate of the struggling Sky Bet League One club.

New co-owner Mark Detmer has said the opportunity to “wake a sleeping giant” was one of the major draws for them at Portman Road.

The shirts will feature mathematical symbols (plus, minus, equals, divide, multiply) and the word TOUR, seemingly a reference to some of his albums.

Asked about the meaning of the logo, Sheeran said: “All will be revealed in time.”

The musician, who welcomed his first child with wife Cherry last August, shared the news on Instagram, posting a childhood photo of himself in an Ipswich Town shirt.

He wrote: “This bloke is the new sponsor of @ipswichtown football club. Do well.”

Rosie Richardson, director of sales at Ipswich Town, said: “We are obviously thrilled that Ed has agreed to become our shirt sponsor next season.

“I have worked with Ed and his management team on various initiatives over the years and welcomed Ed and his guests to Portman Road for many games.

“He has shown his support for his hometown in lots of ways and this is another example of that.

“We look forward to seeing Ed – and every other supporter – back at Portman Road next season.”

Pre-orders for the new home shirt are expected to start from early June.