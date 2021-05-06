Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling confirm newborn son’s name

They announced the baby’s name in The Times newspaper.
Thu, 06 May, 2021 - 13:00

By Tom Horton, PA

Ellie Goulding’s newborn son has been named Arthur Ever Winter Jopling.

The singer’s art dealer husband Caspar Jopling confirmed last week that Goulding had given birth to her first child.

A birth announcement in The Times newspaper confirmed the newborn’s name and revealed he was born on April 29.

Jopling posted a picture of the announcement on Instagram.

Alongside the picture, he wrote: “It is better to hear the rebuke of the wise, than for a man to hear the song of fools. Ecclesiastes 7.5 [[ ps hi A.E.W.J. ]].”

Last week Jopling said Goulding, 34, and the baby were “happy and healthy” following the birth.

He added: “I don’t ever address the public attention that comes with Ellie’s job.

“But during this magical and personal moment we would really appreciate being able to enjoy our privacy. Thank you x.”

Brit Awards 2020 – Arrivals – London
Ellie Goulding (Ian West/PA)

Goulding and Jopling tied the knot in a glamorous wedding at York Minster in August 2019.

The chart-topper wore a traditional bespoke wedding gown with a veil and train designed by Natacha Ramsay-Levi for Chloe, while Mr Jopling opted for a suit from Savile Row tailors Huntsman.

