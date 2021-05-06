Amy Adams arrives in Ireland for filming of Enchanted sequel

Amy Adams is in Ireland to film the Enchanted sequel.
Thu, 06 May, 2021 - 10:42

James Cox

Hollywood star Amy Adams has arrived in Ireland to film the sequel to Enchanted.

Speaking in an Instagram video, Adams confirmed she is in Ireland for Disenchanted.

The 46-year-old will reprise her role as Giselle in the sequel to the 2007 film.

“Hi everybody. I am in Ireland where I am getting ready to start filming on the sequel to Enchanted, which I am very excited about.”

Adams — who has starred in the likes of The Fighter, The Master and American Hustle — then spoke about Foster Care Awareness month, which she is promoting as an ambassador for The RightWay Foundation.

Grey's Anatomy star Patrick Dempsey will also reprise his role as Robert in Disenchanted.

A set is currently being built in Enniskerry, Co Wicklow where filming is expected to take place.

Disenchanted is due for release on Disney+ next year.

