Pedestrian (40s) dies in Kildare collision

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward
Pedestrian (40s) dies in Kildare collision
Thu, 06 May, 2021 - 07:13

A pedestrian has died following a road traffic collision in Co Kildare on Wednesday evening.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the incident at Ballyhagan in Carbury, which occurred at around 6.45pm.

The collision involved a car and a female pedestrian. The pedestrian, a woman aged in her 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Her body was removed to Naas General Hospital. The local coroner has been notified and a post-mortem will take place at a later date.

No other injuries were reported following the incident.

As of yesterday evening, a technical examination was under way and local diversions were in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward. Any road users who were travelling in the Ballyhagan area between 6.30pm and 6.50pm on Wednesday evening, and who may have camera footage, are asked to make it available.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Leixlip Garda station on 01 6667800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

More in this section

Varadkar hopes investment in Ulster University campus deepens cross-border links Varadkar hopes investment in Ulster University campus deepens cross-border links
Everything you need to know about the Consultative Forum on neutrality Everything you need to know about the Consultative Forum on neutrality
Jonathan Dowdall was 'duped' and put in 'firing line' for Regency attack, his lawyers say Jonathan Dowdall was 'duped' and put in 'firing line' for Regency attack, his lawyers say
Pedestrian (40s) dies in Kildare collision

Collins and Ferguson win FAI men's player of the year awards

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd