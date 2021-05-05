Matt Smith and Emma D’Arcy pictured in first images from Game Of Thrones prequel

House Of The Dragon is set 300 years before the events of the original HBO series.
Wed, 05 May, 2021 - 17:38

By Alex Green, PA Entertainment Reporter

Matt Smith and Emma D’Arcy debut the striking white hair of the Targaryen family in the first images from Game Of Thrones prequel House Of The Dragon.

British stars Olivia Cooke, Rhys Ifans and Steve Toussaint also appear in character in the images released by HBO.

Former Doctor Who star Smith plays Prince Daemon Targaryen, younger brother to King Viserys and heir to the throne.

Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen (Ollie Upton/HBO)

D’Arcy, meanwhile, stars as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, the king’s first-born child who is of pure Valyrian blood and a dragon rider.

Toussaint is Lord Corlys Velaryon, known as the Sea Snake, a famed nautical adventurer who has built his house into a powerful and wealthy seat.

Other images show Cooke as Alicent Hightower, the daughter of Otto Hightower, Hand of the King.

Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon (Ollie Upton/HBO)

Hightower was raised in the Red Keep close to the king and his innermost circle.

Ifans plays her father, who is loyal to the king and sees his brother Daemon as the monarch’s greatest threat.

House Of The Dragon is set 300 years before the events of Game Of Thrones and will tell the story of the despotic Targaryen family.

Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower and Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower (Ollie Upton/HBO)

One of their descendants, Daenerys Targaryen, was a major character in the main series and was played by Emilia Clarke.

House Of The Dragon is based on author George RR Martin’s Fire And Blood and he serves as co-creator and executive producer on the series.

The show recently began production and will debut on HBO and be available to stream on HBO Max in 2022.

