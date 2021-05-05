Covid vaccine: 30% of people aged 16 or older have received one dose

James Cox

Just over 2.1 million Covid-19 vaccines have been delivered to Ireland up to and including last Sunday, according to the latest figures from the Department of Health.

As of Monday, more than 1.6 million doses had been administered.

The Department of Health says 30 per cent of the population aged 16 and older have had at least one dose of the jab.

A statement from the department read: “Ireland’s Covid-19 vaccination programme strategy is to distribute all available vaccine as quickly as is operationally possible, prioritising those who are most vulnerable to Covid-19.

“The programme is based on the principles of safety, effectiveness and fairness, with the objective of reducing severe illness, hospitalisations and deaths from Covid-19 infection.”

Moderna Inc has requested that 50 per cent of its vaccine is held back for second doses. Similarly, an appropriate buffer amount is built up and held back for all vaccines to ensure availability of second doses for the following week.

Vaccination centres

Meanwhile, consideration is being given to running Covid-19 mass vaccination centres on a 24-hour basis.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) asked the health service to consider the move, as a possible measure to scale up the rollout of the programme.

In response, the HSE said that the only restrictions on the rollout are vaccine supply and people not presenting for vaccination. It said it would extend the rollout as needed to match deliveries.