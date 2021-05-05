CAB seize cars, cash and freeze €110k in bank accounts

The operation took place in counties Dublin and Kildare
CAB seize cars, cash and freeze €110k in bank accounts
Wed, 05 May, 2021 - 16:07

James Cox

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) has seized cars, cash and restrained over €100,000 in bank accounts following an operation across counties Dublin and Kildare.

CAB conducted search operations in Dublin and Kildare this morning with assistance from GNDOCB, ERU, Eastern Region ASU, Eastern Region Detective Units and the Customs Dog Unit.

The search operation resulted in the seizure of the following items:

• 191 Mercedes car.
• 211 Skoda Kodiaq.
• €6,300 in cash.
• £3,385 in sterling.
• €110,000 restrained in a number of bank accounts.
• Documentation in relation to the acquisition of a number of properties.

Today’s search operation targeted two organised crime gangs actively involved in drug trafficking nationally.

More in this section

Everything you need to know about the Consultative Forum on neutrality Everything you need to know about the Consultative Forum on neutrality
Gender-based violence an epidemic in Ireland – Taoiseach Gender-based violence an epidemic in Ireland – Taoiseach
Fifa to examine alleged racism incident during Ireland under-21s match Fifa to examine alleged racism incident during Ireland under-21s match
CAB seize cars, cash and freeze €110k in bank accounts

Varadkar hopes investment in Ulster University campus deepens cross-border links

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd