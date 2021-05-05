June reopening: Plans to seat up to 3,000 outdoor diners in Temple Bar

Almost 3,000 diners could be seated outside restaurants, cafes and pubs in Temple Bar, Dublin as Covid-19 restrictions ease in June.

The Irish Times reports that hospitality businesses are devising the plans for outdoor tables and chairs on 17 streets, which will shortly be submitted to Dublin City Council.

Last December, the council refused to permit street furniture in parts of Temple Bar.

The preliminary plans, drafted by business group the Temple Bar Company (TBC), propose the use of pedestrian squares and loading bays, footpaths where space allows, and the requisitioning of road space for tables and chairs.

The largest number of diners is expected on Fleet Street, where 820 seats are proposed on footpaths, loading bays and the roadway on both sides of the street.

Permission

The next largest number of diners is proposed for Parliament Street, where 548 diners could be accommodated if paths, loading bays and the roadway were used and traffic was reduced to one lane.

Essex Street East at the back of the Clarence Hotel could seat another 482, while the pedestrianised Meeting House Square and Temple Bar Square could hold 400 and 296 diners respectively.

Outdoor dining is earmarked to resume for restaurants, cafes and pubs on June 7th.

Although fees for tables and chairs have been waived for the rest of this year, businesses still have to apply individually to the council for permission for their use.

The council said it was aware a business group was preparing an overall plan for Temple Bar and added it looked forward to reviewing the document.

It said it was committed to issuing street-furniture licences to as many businesses as possible.