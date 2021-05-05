Cyclist (40s) dies in collision with bus in Dublin

A man aged in his 40s has died after he was seriously injured in a collision with a bus in Dublin.

Gardaí are investigating the fatal collision that took place at Kilshane Cross, Newtown in Dublin 11 on Tuesday morning at around 7.20am.

The man, a pedal cyclist, was taken to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown following the incident, where he died yesterday evening.

A technical examination of the scene has now been completed by Garda forensic collision investigators.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling in the Newtown area from Kilshane Cross to Dublin Airport, between 7am and 8am yesterday morning, and who may have camera footage is asked to make it available.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Finglas Garda station on 01 666 7500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.