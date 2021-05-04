Meghan to release children’s book inspired by Harry and Archie

Reporting by Press Association and Reuters

Meghan, Britain's Duchess of Sussex, is to publish a children's book in June titled "The Bench" inspired by the relationship between her husband and son.

The book is the latest venture by Meghan and her husband Prince Harry, Queen Elizabeth's grandson, since they stepped down from royal duties and moved to Los Angeles last year with their young son Archie.

The book, about the relationship between a father and son as seen through a mother’s eyes, will be published on June 8th, publisher Random House said on Tuesday.

The illustrated book will feature work by award-winning artist Christian Robinson, with Meghan narrating an audiobook version.

Meghan, who is expecting a daughter in the summer, said: “The Bench started as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father’s Day, the month after Archie was born.

Meghan’s debut children’s book (Penguin Random House/PA)

“That poem became this story. Christian layered in beautiful and ethereal watercolour illustrations that capture the warmth, joy and comfort of the relationship between fathers and sons from all walks of life; this representation was particularly important to me and Christian and I worked closely to depict this special bond through an inclusive lens.

“My hope is that The Bench resonates with every family, no matter the make-up, as much as it does with mine.”

Her son Archie celebrates his second birthday on Thursday while husband Harry appeared at a star-studded concert in California at the weekend and called for vaccines to be “distributed to everyone everywhere”.