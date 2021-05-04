Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock expecting first child with Andre Gray

By Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock has revealed she is expecting a baby with footballer fiance Andre Gray.

The 29-year-old singer shared photos on Instagram in which she is cradling her baby bump.

She wrote: “We’ve dreamed about this moment for so long and we can’t believe the dream is finally coming true… we can’t wait to meet you.”

In the photos Pinnock is wearing an emerald green strapless bra top with flowing sleeves, as well as a full skirt.

In one of the pictures a shirtless Gray stands behind her, touching her shoulders.

The couple announced their engagement in May last year, with Pinnock saying her “world is complete”.

She said: “Guys… wtf has just happened… He bloody did it, and I said yes.

“I’m marrying my soul mate, the man of my flipping dreams… I am lost for words, so I think I’m just going to go cry some more.

“@andregray_ I love you so much. My world is literally complete.”

Pinnock’s Little Mix bandmates were among those congratulating her on the news.

Perrie Edwards wrote in the comments: “I can’t stop staring at these pictures. You’re a vision. Ily both so much! CONGRATULATIONS my beautiful sister!”.

Jade Thirlwall wrote “love you so much” with a heart emoji and “look at this family”.

Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown also congratulated Pinnock, writing: “soooo happy for you guys x”.

Singer Mabel, TV and radio presenter Clara Amfo and Made in Chelsea’s Ollie Locke were also among those leaving congratulatory messages.