Billie Eilish takes questions from stars including Stormzy and Justin Bieber

By Alex Green, PA Entertainment Reporter

Billie Eilish has fielded questions from famous fans including Stormzy and Justin Bieber in a follow-up video to her headline-grabbing cover photoshoot for British Vogue.

The US pop superstar, 19, prompted widespread praise online after swapping her usually baggy style for a tight-fitting corset and lingerie in photos inspired by mid-20th century pin-ups.

A photo from the shoot posted on the Grammy Award-winning singer’s Instagram account became the fastest to hit 1 million likes, reaching the milestone in six minutes.

One image from the shoot has now been liked more than 19 million times.

In a video shared on British Vogue’s YouTube channel, Eilish takes questions from famous fans, friends and collaborators including Killing Eve star Jodie Comer, rapper Missy Elliot, Spice Girl Melanie C, director Tim Burton, Orlando Bloom, singer-songwriter Arlo Parks and Justin and Hailey Bieber.

Lounging on a sofa, she discusses her songwriting technique, favourite takeaway food choices, veganism and fashion inspirations, and also reveals she recently went on her first date.

The interview, featured in episode three of the magazine’s Ask A Legend series, also saw Avril Lavigne question Eilish on her future goals and Halle Berry ask for music tips for her daughter.

Speaking about how she stays true to herself despite the pressures of fame, she says: “I definitely am who I am, and I try really hard to not let any thoughts of ‘What should I look like?’ or ‘What should I be like?’ Because sometimes I find myself thinking about what this person is going to think and then I catch myself and I am like, ‘I don’t have to worry – I am me and the only person I need to make happy’.”

Models Emily Ratajkowski, Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber and singers Meghan Trainor and Maren Morris were among those who praised Eilish for the images.

Eilish has previously been vocal about body shaming in the public eye and the constant appraisal of her appearance and her baggy clothing.

Editor-in-chief of British Vogue Edward Enninful said: “Our cover star this month wanted nothing short of a transformation – and, as has been the way throughout Billie’s extraordinary career, it’s her depth, intelligence, humour and self-awareness that underpin her choices.

“So she came to British Vogue with an idea. What if, she wondered, she wanted to show more of her body for the first time in a fashion story? What if she wanted to play with corsetry and revel in the aesthetic of the mid-20th century pin-ups she’s always loved? It was time, she said, for something new.

“Having learnt her fashion fantasy, we went to work. I think it’s safe to say the result is Billie Eilish as we’ve never seen her before – but as always with Billie, it goes deeper, and it is the story behind the transformation that is key.

“As the foremost musical star of her generation on social media, she lives in a world of snap judgements and harsh comments, a place where a layered thought process can get lost. She knows the stakes are high whenever she puts herself out there. But, as you will read in her interview, it was a moment she wanted to embrace.”

In February 2020, the Bad Guy singer topped the UK singles chart with the James Bond theme she and her brother, Finneas O’Connell, wrote, No Time To Die, becoming only the second artist to do so in nearly 60 years.

Following a successful sweep at the Grammy Awards, where she took home four of the major prizes, her Bond song meant she was also the first woman and youngest artist to score a number one with their theme.

