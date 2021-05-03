First footage released of Angelina Jolie in Chloe Zhao’s Eternals

By Alex Green, PA Entertainment Reporter

Marvel has offered fans a first look at Oscar-winning filmmaker Chloe Zhao’s Eternals, starring Angelina Jolie.

The Hollywood actress, 45, appears in the forthcoming superhero film alongside a star-studded ensemble cast including Richard Madden, Gemma Chan and Salma Hayek.

She is seen for the first time as Thena, a fierce warrior Eternal who can form any weapon out of cosmic energy, in an announcement video shared by the studio on Monday.

The world may change and evolve, but the one thing that will never change: we’re all part of one big family. pic.twitter.com/jZVYL6fOq6 — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) May 3, 2021

Eternals, which is based on a group of superheroes who made their first appearance in Marvel comics in 1976, is due for release on November 5th.

Following the events of 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, an unexpected tragedy forces the Eternals out of hiding to reunite against mankind’s most ancient enemy, the Deviants.

Zhao won best director for Nomadland at the Oscars, while the drama also won best picture and best actress for star Frances McDormand.

Also featured in the video was footage of Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh as dangerous assassins in Black Widow, which is due for release on July 9th, and Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings, out on September 3rd.

Scarlett Johansson (Matt Crossick/PA)

The studio also revealed the sequel to Black Panther will be titled Wakanda Forever and is slated for release on July 8th 2022.

It follows the death of star Chadwick Boseman, who died in August last year aged 43 following a private four-year battle with colon cancer.

Spider-Man No Way Home will open on December 17th, Marvel confirmed, while the Captain Marvel sequel will be titled The Marvels and will be released on November 11th 2022.

The video also feature a speech from late Marvel creator Stan Lee over moments from the 10 years of the franchise, including the culmination of Avengers: Endgame.