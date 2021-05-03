League of Ireland: Historic wins for Shamrock Rovers and Finn Harps

The final whistle has blown on this evening's SSE Airtricity League Premier Division action — we have the scores of each meeting below.
Here is the latest Premier Division table after another action-packed matchday, filled with lots of important late goals.
Shamrock Rovers 3-0 Waterford
Champions Shamrock Rovers sit top of the Premier Division table, with a new record-breaking 31 games unbeaten in the league.
The historic winning streak comes after the side beat Waterford 3-0 at Tallaght Stadium this afternoon, following a 2pm kick-off.
Rory Gaffney, Gary O'Neill and Danny Mandroiu provided the goals for Stephen Bradley's side.
Drogheda 1-1 Bohemians
Meanwhile, another 2pm start saw Bohemians let their lead slip in a 1-1 draw with Drogheda.
Liam Burt put the visitors ahead at United Park after an hour, before James Clarke equalised in injury time.
Sligo Rovers 1-1 St Pat's
There was late drama at the Showgrounds in a meeting between Sligo Rovers and St Pat's.
After a 5.45pm kick-off, a score from Jordan Gibson provided the opener for the Rovers.
However, the meeting finished level after St Pat's captain Ian Bermingham headed home a dramatic equaliser in the 95th minute.
Longford Town 2-2 Dundalk
It was a draw at Bishopsgate after an early lead for Longford Town against Dundalk.
Goals in the first 15 minutes from Longford's Dylan Grimes and Robert Manley were first pulled back with a 20th-minute score from Dundalk's Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe.
The final equaliser came courtesy of the side's Chris Shields later on.
Finn Harps 2-1 Derry City
Finn Harps beat Derry City 2-1 in their north west derby at the Ryan McBride Brandywell.
Goals from Karl O'Sullivan and Adam Foley sealed a historic first-ever league game win for the side at the Brandywell Stadium.
