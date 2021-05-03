League of Ireland: Historic wins for Shamrock Rovers and Finn Harps

The final whistle has blown on this evening's SSE Airtricity League Premier Division action — we have the scores of each meeting below.

Here is the latest Premier Division table after another action-packed matchday, filled with lots of important late goals.



Sign up 📺 | https://t.co/IBZkINEa20#WATCHLOI | #LOI pic.twitter.com/iovUoEPdx0 — SSE Airtricity League (@SSEAirtricityLg) May 3, 2021

Shamrock Rovers 3-0 Waterford

Champions Shamrock Rovers sit top of the Premier Division table, with a new record-breaking 31 games unbeaten in the league.

The historic winning streak comes after the side beat Waterford 3-0 at Tallaght Stadium this afternoon, following a 2pm kick-off.

Rory Gaffney, Gary O'Neill and Danny Mandroiu provided the goals for Stephen Bradley's side.

RECORD BREAKERS | @ShamrockRovers



Shamrock Rovers have gone 31 league games unbeaten after their win against Waterford today, conquering their own record set in the 1920’s 👏



Fantastic achievement for Stephen Bradley’s side ☘️ pic.twitter.com/zMXR5ffoeB — SSE Airtricity League (@SSEAirtricityLg) May 3, 2021

Drogheda 1-1 Bohemians

Meanwhile, another 2pm start saw Bohemians let their lead slip in a 1-1 draw with Drogheda.

Liam Burt put the visitors ahead at United Park after an hour, before James Clarke equalised in injury time.

Sligo Rovers 1-1 St Pat's

There was late drama at the Showgrounds in a meeting between Sligo Rovers and St Pat's.

After a 5.45pm kick-off, a score from Jordan Gibson provided the opener for the Rovers.

However, the meeting finished level after St Pat's captain Ian Bermingham headed home a dramatic equaliser in the 95th minute.

Late drama at the Showgrounds! 🤯@stpatsfc captain Ian Bermingham rises highest in the box to head home a dramatic equaliser for the Saints in the 95th minute.@sligorovers 1-1 @stpatsfc



Sign up 📺 | https://t.co/IBZkINEa20#WATCHLOI | #LOI pic.twitter.com/DxHT7aoGbF — SSE Airtricity League (@SSEAirtricityLg) May 3, 2021

Longford Town 2-2 Dundalk

It was a draw at Bishopsgate after an early lead for Longford Town against Dundalk.

Goals in the first 15 minutes from Longford's Dylan Grimes and Robert Manley were first pulled back with a 20th-minute score from Dundalk's Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe.

The final equaliser came courtesy of the side's Chris Shields later on.

Full Time



Town 2-2 Dundalk



A hard earned point but a game we could have gotten more from after controlling it for large parts.#Town2021 | 🔴⚫ pic.twitter.com/JjknpiYTjM — Longford Town FC (@LongfordTownFC) May 3, 2021

Finn Harps 2-1 Derry City

Finn Harps beat Derry City 2-1 in their north west derby at the Ryan McBride Brandywell.

Goals from Karl O'Sullivan and Adam Foley sealed a historic first-ever league game win for the side at the Brandywell Stadium.