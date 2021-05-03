Tributes paid to ‘visionary’ Co Down businessman Denis Lynn

The death of the Finnebrogue Artisan founder was announced on Monday.
Mon, 03 May, 2021 - 14:24

By Rebecca Black, PA

Tributes have been paid to a prominent Co Down businessman who has died.

Denis Lynn founded Finnebrogue Artisan, a leading food producer and supermarket supplier in the North, in 1985.

In a statement on Monday, the firm described Mr Lynn as its “founder, leader and inspiration”.

It extended its sympathies to his wife Christine, children Kerry, Clare, Tara and Ciara and the entire family.

“Denis was an innovator and a visionary with an infectious passion for delivering positive change for the planet and its people. He leaves behind an extraordinary list of achievements,” they said.

“Denis also leaves behind Finnebrogue and a vision for its future. Finnebrogue was his creation. It now falls on all of us – the Finnebrogue family – to continue his outstanding work.”

The firm said an email account – RememberingDenis@finnebrogue.com – has been set up for the sharing of memories and condolences, which will be compiled and published in due course.

The statement concludes: “Denis was our founder, leader and inspiration.

The Prince of Wales with Denis Lynn in 2019
Prince Charles with Denis Lynn in 2019. Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA

“We will best honour his memory by invoking his passion for making food the best it can possibly be, without being bound by the way it’s always been done – and by trying every day to make the world a better place.”

Finnebrogue Artisan launched the first nitrate-free bacon in 2017.

Mr Lynn welcomed Prince Charles to the firm’s headquarters close to Downpatrick, Co Down, in 2019.

Tributes paid to 'visionary' Co Down businessman Denis Lynn

