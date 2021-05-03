Rain warning in effect for 11 counties with spot flooding expected

A status yellow weather warning has been issued with unseasonably wet and windy conditions forecast for counties Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Waterford, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo and Wexford.

The warning from Met Éireann, issued on Sunday, is now in place and set to last until 10pm on Monday night.

Southwesterly winds, veering northerly through Monday, will reach average speeds of 50 to 65 km/h with gusts up to 100 km/h, particularly in coastal areas and on higher ground, according to the meteorological service.

BANK HOLIDAY MONDAY: Wet🌧️& windy🍃start, risk of spot flooding. Highs of 10 to 12C.



TUESDAY: Cool & blustery with sunshine🌦️& widespread showers🌧️. Highs of 7 to 11C.



TUESDAY NIGHT: Showers🌧️confined to NW, long clear spells developing generally. Cold with lows of -1 to +2C. pic.twitter.com/IgeYM8M6fp — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) May 3, 2021

Heavy rain in conjunction with the wind will lead to spot flooding. There is a risk of wave overtopping in coastal areas.

There is also a warning of gales for all Irish coastal waters and on the Irish Sea.

Southwesterly winds veering northerly will reach strong gale force at times on Monday on all Irish coastal waters and on the Irish Sea, said the service.