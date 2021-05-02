GPA: 84% of camogie players will refuse to play in league unless fixture plan changed

The Gaelic Players Association has said that the vast majority of inter-county camogie players will not take part in the upcoming National League unless the sport's governing body change their announced fixture plan.
Despite an overwhelming majority of inter-county players expressing a preference for the split-season approach, a fixtures meeting on Friday confirmed the camogie season would break for club championship activity after the completion of the inter-county leagues due to start on May 15th.
The Camogie Association later said they would review this decision.
However, according to the GPA, 84 per cent of players would refuse to play in the league, if it goes ahead in the proposed format.
It comes as the Camogie Association are to conduct a poll of their members following heavy criticism of their revised
“The Gaelic Players Association (GPA) welcome the Camogie Association’s decision to take seven days to reflect on their proposed season structure," a statement from the players group said.
“We are willing to work with them towards finding a satisfactory resolution to allow all players, both club and county, get back on to pitches across the country without any further controversy.
“Players have overwhelmingly voted (84% of 752 players who responded in last 24 hours) that they will not participate in the Littlewoods Ireland Camogie Leagues should the current season structure be retained. The GPA will represent this view from our members to the Camogie Association.”