Victoria Beckham sends football-themed birthday message to husband David

The former footballer is 46.
Victoria Beckham sends football-themed birthday message to husband David
Sun, 02 May, 2021 - 21:11

By Tom Horton, PA

Victoria Beckham has shared a football-themed birthday message to her husband David Beckham.

The former footballer celebrated his 46th birthday on Sunday.

Victoria marked the occasion by posting a picture on social media which showed a smiling David posing next to two large model football players made from balloons.

They were decorated in the colours of Inter Miami, David’s MLS football team.

Alongside the picture, she wrote: “Birthday boy @davidbeckham with his @intermiamicf team mates!! X Happy Birthday!!!”

She said there were “similarities” in the appearance of David and the model players.

Victoria added: “Looks like you’re catching me up!! To a very special husband and the most incredible daddy x.

“Happy birthday we all love you so so much x.”

David and Victoria married in 1999.

More in this section

Olly Murs ‘asks for luck’ as he dresses up as Jack Grealish for stag do Olly Murs ‘asks for luck’ as he dresses up as Jack Grealish for stag do
Adrian Dunbar's detective drama Ridley to return for a second series Adrian Dunbar's detective drama Ridley to return for a second series
Machine Gun Kelly launches own coffee roast – The Blonde Don Machine Gun Kelly launches own coffee roast – The Blonde Don
Victoria Beckham sends football-themed birthday message to husband David

Two more Love Islanders leave villa after being voted out by fellow contestants

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd